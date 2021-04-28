KCCA to Adopt Electronic Procurement System

In short
The procurement process right from the application, submission of required documents and announcement of winners shall be done online. Physical meetings shall only be done when required especially during final evaluation or interviews.
KCCA to Adopt Electronic Procurement System28 Apr 2021, 08:25 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, his Deputy Doreen Nyanjura, KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka and other KCCA officials at the Suppliers Conference at Imperial Royale Hotel
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.