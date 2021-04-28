Hafitha Issa
KCCA to Adopt Electronic Procurement System

28 Apr 2021, 08:25 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, his Deputy Doreen Nyanjura, KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka and other KCCA officials at the Suppliers Conference at Imperial Royale Hotel

The procurement process right from the application, submission of required documents and announcement of winners shall be done online. Physical meetings shall only be done when required especially during final evaluation or interviews.

 

Tagged with: Dickens Tusingwire, the manager of Electrical and Civil Engineering

