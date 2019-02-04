KCCA to Collect UGX 10Bn Property Tax from Makindye Division

In short
KCCA Revenue Director, Fred Andema says properties in Makindye division have increased from 23,000 in 2003 when the last valuation roll was compiled to 51,000 properties in the report released today.
KCCA to Collect UGX 10Bn Property Tax from Makindye Division4 Feb 2019, 20:46 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
KCCA project to collect UGX 10Bn from Makindye Division in propoert taxes Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.