KCCA to Prioritize Renovation of City Roads

In short
Addressing the media on Thursday at the KCCA headquarters, the acting Executive Director Eng. Andrew Kitaka Mubiru said KCCA would improve the road network in all parts of the town.
KCCA to Prioritize Renovation of City Roads3 Jan 2019, 19:39 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Local government Analysis
In short
Tagged with: kampala capital city authority kcca ag. executive director eng. andrew kitaka mubiru kampala institutional infrastructure development projects (kiidp ii)
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.