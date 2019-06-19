In short
Kitaka has asked political leaders to encourage city residents to offer KCCA some land free charge for the rehabilitation to take place. He made the communication at Hotel Africana on Tuesday afternoon in a meeting with other stakeholders to discuss the rehabilitation plan.
KCCA to Rehabilitate City Roads19 Jun 2019, 06:59 Comments 130 Views Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: ADB funds KCCA Road rehabilitation KCCA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.