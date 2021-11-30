KCCA, UTB Enter Agreement to Promote Kampala as a Tourist Destination

In short
The Chief Executive Officer of UTB Lilly Ajarova says that the MoU shall enable the two agencies to improve the quality of services offered to tourists in Kampala. She says there are two types of tourism, leisure tourism, and business tourism. Leisure tourism involves entertainment while business tourism is largely concerned with meeting, conferences, and exhibitions.
KCCA, UTB Enter Agreement to Promote Kampala as a Tourist Destination30 Nov 2021, 20:26 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Tourism Report
KCCA ED Dorothy Kisaka (Left) and UTB CEO Lilly Ajarova after signing an MoU to promote Kampala as a tourist destination
