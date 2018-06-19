Bar Owners Face Arrest over Noise Pollution

In short
Peter Ssetenda, the KCCA officer in charge of noise control told bar owners that the National Environment Noise Standards and Control Regulations, limit noise levels in residential areas to 65 decibels dB during the day and 45 dB at night.
Bar Owners Face Arrest over Noise Pollution19 Jun 2018, 15:38 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
A section of bar owners and managers attending a sensitisation meeting at Lubaga Division Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.