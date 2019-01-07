Hafitha Issa
20:16

KCCA Waste Recycling Plant To Open In March

7 Jan 2019, 20:16 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Report

In short
The 3.77-billion-dollar plant is designed to recycle both plastic and organic waste especially from food stuffs from different divisions of Kampala.

 

Tagged with: kampala capital city authority peter kauju kampala capital city authority spokesperson kcca waste recycling plant world bank world bank funded lake victoria environment project ministry of water and environment

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.