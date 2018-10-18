KCCA, WFP Launch Study to Fight Urban Malnutrition

Musisi and Dalium pose with other officials from KCCA and WFP Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The program that was launched on Thursday at the City Hall in Kampala will start with a survey around the suburbs of Kampala targeting 1000 people in the areas of Kamwokya, Kisenyi and Bwaise. The study will be carried out by Makerere University School of Public Health.