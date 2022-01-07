Former KCCA Human Resource Officer Loses Bid to Challenge Recruitment Process

In short
The Civil Division Judge Esta Nambayo dismissed the application against KCCA and the Attorney General on grounds of lack of merit.
Former KCCA Human Resource Officer Loses Bid to Challenge Recruitment Process7 Jan 2022, 16:53 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
