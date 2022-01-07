Kukunda Judith
17:07

Former KCCA Human Resource Officer Loses Bid to Challenge Recruitment Process

7 Jan 2022, 16:53 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Lady Justice Esta Nambayo Presided over the matter Daily Monitor

Lady Justice Esta Nambayo Presided over the matter

In short
The Civil Division Judge Esta Nambayo dismissed the application against KCCA and the Attorney General on grounds of lack of merit.

 

Tagged with: Advocate Isaac Ssemakadde Justice Esta Nambayo Paul Kasulu Human Resource Officer at KCCA Recruitment process at KCCA petition to public service commission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.