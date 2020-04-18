Pamela Mawanda
18:50

Keep Away From Truck Drivers- Ministry of Health

18 Apr 2020, 18:46 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
The health ministry says that the truck drivers are susceptible carriers of the disease Courtesy Photo

The health ministry says that the truck drivers are susceptible carriers of the disease

In short
According to the health ministry, Ugandans living along highways should keep away from truck drivers and even avoid getting lifts from them since they might be infected with COVID-19. This comes after three truck drivers tested positive for the disease

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Health Ministry COVID-19 National Update Uganda COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Ugandan Urged to Keep Away from Truck Drivers
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.