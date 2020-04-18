Keep Away From Truck Drivers- Ministry of Health

In short
According to the health ministry, Ugandans living along highways should keep away from truck drivers and even avoid getting lifts from them since they might be infected with COVID-19. This comes after three truck drivers tested positive for the disease
Keep Away From Truck Drivers- Ministry of Health18 Apr 2020, 18:46 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
Courtesy Photo
The health ministry says that the truck drivers are susceptible carriers of the disease
Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Health Ministry COVID-19 National Update Uganda COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Ugandan Urged to Keep Away from Truck Drivers
