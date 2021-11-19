In short
Kenya has already finished inspecting, reaffirming and building new border pillars at the her international boundary with Tanzania. Officials said the exercise does will not disrupt lifestyles of the border communities, and will not be barriers to peaceful coexistence and has no hidden agenda.
Kenya Begins Demarcation of her International Boundary with Uganda
19 Nov 2021
