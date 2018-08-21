Kenya Editors Guild Condemns Attack on Uganda Journalists

Journalist Alfred Ochwo of The Observer was severely beaten by policemen and military during the protests Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The statement comes a day after James Akena, a photographer working for Reuters news agency was beaten by UPDF soldiers, arrested and detained for several hours as he covered protests in Kampala. The protestors were demanding the release of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, who is detained at Makindye Military Barracks.