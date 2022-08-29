In short
The seven-member panel of judges has an additional task of closing their ears to the public debate of the petitions and the affidavits filed by different parties. Lawyers and party officials from both sides have widely engaged in discussing the submissions of the two sides in the court proceedings.
Kenya Judges to Endure Prejudicial Public Debate of Electoral Petition
29 Aug 2022
