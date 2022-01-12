Kenya Repatriates UPDF Marine, Three Beach Management Members

In short
According to the source, the Kenyan marine guards drove the trio to Port Victoria in Kisumu city following their arrest. They appeared in court for illegal entry into Kenya and were remanded to Busia County prison until Tuesday evening when Kenyan authorities repatriated them to Uganda.
Kenya Repatriates UPDF Marine, Three Beach Management Members12 Jan 2022
