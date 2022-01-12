Gabriel Mukisa
16:06

Kenya Repatriates UPDF Marine, Three Beach Management Members

12 Jan 2022, 15:54 Comments 86 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Lifestyle Updates

According to the source, the Kenyan marine guards drove the trio to Port Victoria in Kisumu city following their arrest. They appeared in court for illegal entry into Kenya and were remanded to Busia County prison until Tuesday evening when Kenyan authorities repatriated them to Uganda.

 

