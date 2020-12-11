Kenya, South South Sudan Traders Flood Karamoja to Buy Cattle for Christmas

In short
“When the traders of Uganda meet with those from Kenya and South Sudan in the market, they bargain as you the animal owner keep quite and the one who will pay more is the one takes the animal,” Mathew Lokol a cattle dealer we found in Nadunget market said with a contented smile.
Kenya, South South Sudan Traders Flood Karamoja to Buy Cattle for Christmas11 Dec 2020, 16:49 Comments 181 Views Karamoja, Uganda East Africa Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Enjoying the back of the animal_ Karimojong boy sit ontop of the cow taking them to graze in Moroto district last week
Tagged with: According to Loru he buys a bull at shs 1.4million, sales it at shs 2.3million and gets a good profit.
