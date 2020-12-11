Kenya, South South Sudan Traders Flood Karamoja to Buy Cattle for Christmas

Enjoying the back of the animal_ Karimojong boy sit ontop of the cow taking them to graze in Moroto district last week

In short

“When the traders of Uganda meet with those from Kenya and South Sudan in the market, they bargain as you the animal owner keep quite and the one who will pay more is the one takes the animal,” Mathew Lokol a cattle dealer we found in Nadunget market said with a contented smile.