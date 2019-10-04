Kenyan Comedian Leads Campaign to Offer Corrective Surgery to Ugandan Children

In short
Eric Omondi, a Kenyan comedian who is creating awareness about the campaign visited Mutungo where Nanziri lives to check on her recovery process. Omondi has a brother who has suffered from the same condition.
