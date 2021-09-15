Kukunda Judith
Kenyan Govt Asks Court to Dismiss Mabirizi's Application in Maize Case

15 Sep 2021, 16:06 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Male Mabirizi.

According to the Government of Kenya, the rules of the East African Court state that a document may be expunged from the court record if for stance it may prejudice or delay the fair trial, is an abuse of court process or is scandalous; But to them, Mabirizi doesn't show how he will be prejudiced if their defense is maintained on the court record.

 

