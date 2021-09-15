In short
According to the Government of Kenya, the rules of the East African Court state that a document may be expunged from the court record if for stance it may prejudice or delay the fair trial, is an abuse of court process or is scandalous; But to them, Mabirizi doesn't show how he will be prejudiced if their defense is maintained on the court record.
Kenyan Govt Asks Court to Dismiss Mabirizi's Application in Maize Case
15 Sep 2021
