Some of the harvested maize cons dried on bare ground in Bukomansimbi, government moved to criminalize the practice after ban on Uganda Maize in Kenya

In short

Evidence submitted by the Kenyan Government shows that Uganda was charging Kenya poultry meat Value Added Tax of 18 percent and withholding tax of six percent which is not applied to locally produced like foods, one percent of infrastructure levy, six percent of withholding tax on processed chicken meat and six percent tax for broilers and layer day old-chicks