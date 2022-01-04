In short
Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson identified the deceased as Lydia Wanyuki a maid in Munyonyo who was killed by Patrice Ochen in one of estates in Lubowa, in Makindye-Ssabagabo, in Wakiso District.
Kenyan Killed in Lubowa Estate, Boyfriend on the Run
