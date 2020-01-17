Kenyan National Arrested for Theft of UNBS Vehicle

In short
The suspect Felix Agoro 32 together with others still at large allegedly stole a land cruiser vehicle registration number UBD 172P. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that they received information from their counterparts in Lira alerting them about the theft.
Kenyan National Arrested for Theft of UNBS Vehicle17 Jan 2020, 15:05 Comments 162 Views Crime Misc Updates
