Hersi Abdiriza, 45, was found dead in his guest house room in Lorikwor West Ward, Elegu Town Council in Amuru District around 6:48 am on Tuesday. His compatriot Osuman Ibrahim reported the death to the police.
Kenyan Trucker Found Dead in Elegu Township Top story14 Sep 2021, 13:55 Comments 206 Views Amuru, Uganda East Africa Security Health Updates
