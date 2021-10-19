Kenyans Attack Bobi Wine for Supporting A Politician Accused of Attempted Murder

In short

Babu Owino, whose real name is Paul Ongili was charged in a Kenyan court in January 2020, after he shot at a popular DJ Felix Odhiambo commonly known as DJ Evolve. The two had a brawl in a bar that resulted in Owino pulling out a pistol and fired at DJ Evolve. The case is yet to be disposed of as Kenya heads into the 2022 general election.