“Such unilateral decisions have undermined free trade in EAC. If I recall we have EAC harmonized standards, so how does it come to this? It started with Milk, Tiles, Beef, etc. I believe Uganda’s only crime is having closed in the trade deficit. It caught our neighbors by surprise,” says Kateshumbwa.
“Aflatoxins are not new and there is a mechanism in place for the EAC to deal with them. So long as EAC is a common market Kenya must respect the Treaty," says
Zitto Kabwe, the leader of Tanzania’s opposition party Alliance for Change and Transparency.
Kenya's Ban on Uganda, Tanzania Maize Threatens EAC Treaty
8 Mar 2021
Tagged with: Aflatoxins EAC Common Market Kenya maize ban
