Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge Breaks World Record at Berlin Marathon

16 Sep 2018, 13:13 Comments 153 Views Berlin, Germany East Africa Sport Breaking news
Kenyan Kipchoge cemented his position as Greatest Marathoner

In short
The 33-year old lowered the world record set by fellow Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2014, by a remarkable 76 seconds, to become the first person to ever run under 2:02:00.

 

