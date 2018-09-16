In short
The 33-year old lowered the world record set by fellow Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2014, by a remarkable 76 seconds, to become the first person to ever run under 2:02:00.
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge Breaks World Record at Berlin Marathon16 Sep 2018
Kenyan Kipchoge cemented his position as Greatest Marathoner
