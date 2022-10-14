In short
The protesters among, others issues alleged that the company was hiring Ugandans, hence reducing the job opportunities for Kenyans. The protest comes just after data showed the country imported more than half of their sugar supplies from Uganda in the month of August this year.
Kenya's Mumias Sugar Workers Want Ugandans Sacked14 Oct 2022, 18:20 Comments 206 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Uganda-Kenya sugar
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.