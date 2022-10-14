Nebert Rugadya
Kenya's Mumias Sugar Workers Want Ugandans Sacked

14 Oct 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Mumias Sugar Factory run by part of Ugandan Rao family

In short
The protesters among, others issues alleged that the company was hiring Ugandans, hence reducing the job opportunities for Kenyans. The protest comes just after data showed the country imported more than half of their sugar supplies from Uganda in the month of August this year.

 

