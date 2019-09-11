In short
Kenyatta and his host Yoweri Museveni will be in Moroto to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cross border integrated programs for sustainable and socio-economic transformation of Karamoja, Turkana and Pokot communities.
Key Road Linking Uganda to Kenya Graded Ahead of Kenyatta Visit
Tagged with: Karamoja- Turkana pastoral communities President Museveni President Uhuru Kenyatta regional integration road works in Moroto- Nakiloro Road
