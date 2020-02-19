Michael Wambi
19:39

Khartoum to Host Regional Nile Day Celebrations

19 Feb 2020, 19:37 Comments 110 Views Business and finance Environment Misc Updates
Sudan’s Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasir Abbas Mohamed Ali

Sudan’s Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasir Abbas Mohamed Ali

In short
Nile Day commemorates the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative, and is celebrated annually on the 22nd of February across Nile basin countries riparian states.

 

Tagged with: NBI Nile day 2020 grand renaisance dam nile basin initiative nbi nile cooperation nile cooperative framework cfa

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.