Khat, Marijuana Most Used Drugs by Ugandan Adolescents

In short
According to the report, a total of 2,500 adolescent boys and young men aged between 10 and 24 participated in a survey conducted in August in all the five divisions of Kampala.
Khat, Marijuana Most Used Drugs by Ugandan Adolescents31 Oct 2020, 14:56 Comments 200 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Use of Drugs by Adolescents and Young men in Kampala
Mentioned: makerere university school of public health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.