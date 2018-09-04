Kibaale Pupil Raped, Strangled to Death

In short
According to Otabong, residents mounted a search for the minor and found her body in a swamp next to the suspects home. He says the deceaseds clothes and sandals were recovered next to the suspects home, a few meters from the crime scene.
Kibaale Pupil Raped, Strangled to Death4 Sep 2018, 17:42 Comments 113 Views Kibaale, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: rape primary pupil murder deceased death crime minor resident body student primary school police station mark accused victim area authority man meter
Mentioned: kibaale district police commander otabong local council rwenyanji uganda radio david otabong sub county buchuya kyamakabugo lc1 kibaale manigamukama omuhereza omuhereza kibaale police
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.