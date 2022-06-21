Mugisha James
17:48

Kibalama Claims NUP Leadership, Opens Parallel Offices

21 Jun 2022, 17:44 Comments 120 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Updates
Kibalama and his camp in Ndeba Kampala, where they have opened offices

Kibalama and his camp in Ndeba Kampala, where they have opened offices

In short
Gideon Tugume, the secretary for information in Kibalama's camp, says that their delegate's conference held on May 27th, 2022 resolved to end the relationship between the people power movement and the NUP leadership.

 

Tagged with: Gideon Tugume, Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson Moses Nkonge Kibalama founder of NURDP Paul Bukenya, the Electoral Commission spokesperson
Mentioned: NUP Office

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.