Kibanzanga Petition IGG To Investigate Election Petition Cost Levied Against Him

Kibanzanga petitioned the IGG to investigate the cost awarded to his political rival in the 2021 election petition

In short
Kibanzanga has protested the costs and petitioned the Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya Turyomwe citing collusion between the Electoral Commission and lawyers of his rival.

 

