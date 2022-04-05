Kibanzanga Petition IGG To Investigate Election Petition Cost Levied Against Him

In short
Kibanzanga has protested the costs and petitioned the Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya Turyomwe citing collusion between the Electoral Commission and lawyers of his rival.
Kibanzanga Petition IGG To Investigate Election Petition Cost Levied Against Him5 Apr 2022, 08:01 Comments 95 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
Kibanzanga petitioned the IGG to investigate the cost awarded to his political rival in the 2021 election petition
In short
Tagged with: Bughendera County MP flag christopher kibanzanga
Mentioned: Christopher Kibanzanga
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.