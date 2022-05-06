Kibanzanga Supporters Mobilise Money for Election Petition Cost

In short
David Nyamwongera the NRM chairperson Bukhonzo Sub County says they opted to mobilize for money in appreciation for the former MPs for his role in rebuilding the NRM party in his Constituency.
Kibanzanga Supporters Mobilise Money for Election Petition Cost6 May 2022, 12:56 Comments 110 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Politics Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kibanzanga Supporters kibanzanga
Mentioned: Christopher Kibanzanga
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.