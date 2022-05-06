Basaija Idd
12:56

Kibanzanga Supporters Mobilise Money for Election Petition Cost

6 May 2022 Bundibugyo, Uganda
Former Minsiter Kibanzanga recieving financial support from NRM members in Bundibugyo

In short
David Nyamwongera the NRM chairperson Bukhonzo Sub County says they opted to mobilize for money in appreciation for the former MPs for his role in rebuilding the NRM party in his Constituency.

 

Mentioned: Christopher Kibanzanga

