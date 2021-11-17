Kibinge Coffee Cooperative Members Sue Manager over Loss of UGX 830M

In short
Members of the cooperative are pushing for the prosecution of David Lukwata, accusing him of financial loss through alleged collusion and other maladministration practices. Lukwata’s problems stem from an external audit conducted by Dickson Associate Auditors, which unearthed irregularities in the management of the cooperative’s finances.
Kibinge Coffee Cooperative Members Sue Manager over Loss of UGX 830M17 Nov 2021, 09:48 Comments 151 Views Bukomansimbi District, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Report
