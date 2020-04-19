Okello Emmanuel
13:58

Kibiro Mud Explosion Leaves Residents in Fear

19 Apr 2020, 13:45 Comments 98 Views Hoima, Uganda Environment Misc Updates
A man points at the sealed Well that exploded at Kibiro recently.

A man points at the sealed Well that exploded at Kibiro recently.

In short
The government has been conducting geothermal surveys Which Involved drilling eight temperature gradient holes to exploit geothermal energy at the famous Kibiro hot-springs. However, one of the holes that were being drilled by M/s Royal Techno Industries Limited, exploded on March 29, letting out a waxy mixture containing natural gas, clay, water, drilling mud and limited traces of oil which smelled like gasoline.

 

Tagged with: Geothermal power plant Kibiro Hot springs oil spill

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.