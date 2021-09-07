Mugisha James
Kidnapped Rubaga Carpenter Found Dead Top story

7 Sep 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Ssempija left home without informing anyone about the people who called him and only told them that he had a client and didn’t return. His family started searching for him in various places including police posts within the area, which advised them to check at Old Kampala Police Division hoping that he could have been picked up during curfew.

 

