Kidney Man Gave Informed Consent to Graft Surgery -Medical Council

In short

Kabanda sought treatment having sustained a head injury in a motor accident but claimed that was surprised to find a cutting on his belly after returning from the theater. Scans from Malcom Health Center and Mengo Hospital that he took showed that he had one Kidney, which built to his suspension that he had been robbed of his kidney. Kabanda and family said that they had not been explained to that his belly would be cut to get a tissue to fix his head injury as explained by the operating surgeon he named as Alex Mugalu.