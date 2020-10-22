Kidongole, Koena Sub Counties Register 730 Teen Pregnancies

In short
Emmanuel Elimu, the Senior Probation Officer Bukedea District, says the figures were extracted from Police and antenatal visits in various Health facilities covering the period between April and September this year.
Kidongole, Koena Sub Counties Register 730 Teen Pregnancies22 Oct 2020, 09:20 Comments 141 Views Bukedea, Uganda Human rights Education Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Lockdown Teenage Pregnancies defilement during lockdown district probation officer
Mentioned: Bukedea District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.