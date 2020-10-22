Edward Eninu
Kidongole, Koena Sub Counties Register 730 Teen Pregnancies

Some of the young mothers receiving ante-natal services at Ayivuni Health Center Three in Arua.

Emmanuel Elimu, the Senior Probation Officer Bukedea District, says the figures were extracted from Police and antenatal visits in various Health facilities covering the period between April and September this year.

 

