Kigezi Home Boyz FC Out of Uganda Cup

In the 84th minute, 17-year-old Bull FC’s Owen Mukisa substituted Joseph Semujju to change the game. Mukisa fulfilled his dream and scored the winning goal in the 86th minute to break Kigezi Home Boyz’s hopes of qualifying on a home win.
Kigezi Home Boyz FC Out of Uganda Cup25 May 2021, 20:39 Comments 94 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Sport Updates
