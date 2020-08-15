Samuel Amanya
Kigezi Leaders Question Govts Failure to Deliver Face Masks

Some of the food vendors in Kabale town without face masks

They say that the area's proximity to Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo increases the risk for the people who therefore need to be supported with protective gear. Rwanda has so far reported 2, 293 COVID-19 cases with eight deaths, while the Democratic Republic of Congo has reported9,605 cases with 238 deaths.

 

