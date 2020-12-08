In short
Kateebire told Uganda Radio Network at Kabale Central Station that police picked him from Garage Street in Central division where he and five other party members were planning to storm Kabale Police station to inquire why the banners and posters of their presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi and others are always confiscated and defaced by police.
Kigezi NUP General Secretary Arrested
