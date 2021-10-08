Kigezi Probation Officers Seek More funding to Curb Teenage Pregnancies

In short
According to records from the probation office, more than 7,000 underage girls have been impregnated in the six districts of the Kigezi region during the COVID-19 lockdown. Kanungu has registered 1,401 cases, 71 in Rukiga, 2,628 in Kabale, 76 in Kisoro and 1,159 in Rubanda.
Kigezi Probation Officers Seek More funding to Curb Teenage Pregnancies8 Oct 2021, 18:21 Comments 131 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Human rights Updates
