Samuel Amanya
18:24

Kigezi Probation Officers Seek More funding to Curb Teenage Pregnancies

8 Oct 2021, 18:21 Comments 131 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Human rights Updates
Monica Muhumuza Nzeirwe, District Senior Probation and Welfare Officer-min

Monica Muhumuza Nzeirwe, District Senior Probation and Welfare Officer-min

In short
According to records from the probation office, more than 7,000 underage girls have been impregnated in the six districts of the Kigezi region during the COVID-19 lockdown. Kanungu has registered 1,401 cases, 71 in Rukiga, 2,628 in Kabale, 76 in Kisoro and 1,159 in Rubanda.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.