In short
Moreen Atuheire, a resident of Bugongi in Nothern Kabale Municipality, says that recently, Kabale Municipality and Uganda National Roads Authority removed street solar lights along Kabale main street after developing a fault and connected them to the main grid. She says that whenever the power goes off, the street lights also go off.
Kigezi Residents Protest Unending Power Outages Top story14 Oct 2021, 08:20 Comments 254 Views Kanungu District, Kanungu, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Part of Kanungu town, one of the areas mostly hit by unending power outages (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya
