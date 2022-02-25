Kijomoro Secondary School Closed After Strike

In short
Last night, the students went on strike after the school administration rejected their demand to dance during the inauguration function for the new prefects.
Kijomoro Secondary School Closed After Strike25 Feb 2022, 15:25 Comments 71 Views Maracha, Uganda Education Crime Breaking news
The students rioted after the school administration rejected their demand to dance during the inauguration function for the new prefects that was held yesterday.
