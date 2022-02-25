Henry Lematia
Kijomoro Secondary School Closed After Strike

25 Feb 2022, 15:25 Comments 71 Views Maracha, Uganda Education Crime Breaking news
Maracha RDC addresing the students

Last night, the students went on strike after the school administration rejected their demand to dance during the inauguration function for the new prefects.

 

