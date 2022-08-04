Kikaaya Officer On The Spot For Carrying Guns to Bars

In short
Ismail Bukenya, the LC I chairperson of Kikikulu zone, informed the DPC that his officers no longer carry out routine night operations to eliminate the emerging criminal gangs but are rather found drunk with their guns in bars.
Kikaaya Officer On The Spot For Carrying Guns to Bars4 Aug 2022, 08:12 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Mentioned: Kawempe Division Kira-Road police Division
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.