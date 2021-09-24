Kikuube District Officials Released on Police Bond

In short
They were arrested on Wednesday on the orders of Peter Ogwang, the State Minister for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President for corruption and negligence of duties.
The others are Deogratius Byakagaba, the district Education officer and Hillary Agondeze, the district water Engineer.
Kikuube District Officials Released on Police Bond24 Sep 2021, 12:45 Comments 53 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region Police spokesperson confirmed the release of the district officials on police bond.
In short
Tagged with: Abuse of Office corruption district officials police bond
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.