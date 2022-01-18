Okello Emmanuel
10:41

Kikuube Leaders Halt Bugoma Forest Boundary Reopening

18 Jan 2022, 10:37 Comments 142 Views Kikube, Uganda Environment Updates
Bugoma Forest Reserve. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Bugoma Forest Reserve. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kikuube LC 5 Vice Chairperson told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that they halted the exercise due to the failure by the NFA and ministry of lands to engage local leaders, area residents, and a private surveyor on behalf of the local community during the demarcation exercise.

 

Tagged with: Boundary opening Bugoma Central Forest Reserve NFA leaders

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.