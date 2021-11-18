Kikuube Leaders Reject Poor Quality Cassava Cuttings

In short
Suzan Kabasindi, the Kikuube Town council female Councillor, says that the supplier delivered the cuttings at the end of the planting season. She explains that given the unstable weather conditions in the district, such inputs should be brought in the first planting season to avoid uncertainty for the farmers.
Kikuube Leaders Reject Poor Quality Cassava Cuttings18 Nov 2021, 11:39 Comments 99 Views Kikube, Uganda Agriculture Updates
