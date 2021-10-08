Okello Emmanuel
14:32

Kikuube Man Accuses Kampala Based Pastor of Grabbing His Land

8 Oct 2021, 14:23 Comments 95 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates

In short
Anatori Giriyitma 93, a resident of Kachungiro village in Kinogozi parish Buhimba sub-county Kikuube district claims that he acquired the contested land measuring 250 hectares, where has been staying with his family in the 1940s.

 

