Okello Emmanuel
19:49

Kikuube Residents, Leaders Protest Appointment of District Land Board Chairperson

22 Oct 2021, 19:39 Comments 157 Views Kikube, Uganda Local government Updates
Christopher Nkalu,the Councilo speaker chairing the Council session that approved the district land board Chairperson.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Christopher Nkalu,the Councilo speaker chairing the Council session that approved the district land board Chairperson.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Led by Francis Twesige Mukoto, the Kabwoya LCIII Chairperson, the residents and some area MPs including Francis Kazini for Buhaguzi County and Stephen Asera Itaza for Buhaguzi East demanded that his appointment be cancelled accusing him of being behind the rampant land grabbing in Kikuube.

 

Tagged with: District Council MPs residents

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.