Kikuube Residents, Leaders Protest Appointment of District Land Board Chairperson

In short
Led by Francis Twesige Mukoto, the Kabwoya LCIII Chairperson, the residents and some area MPs including Francis Kazini for Buhaguzi County and Stephen Asera Itaza for Buhaguzi East demanded that his appointment be cancelled accusing him of being behind the rampant land grabbing in Kikuube.
Kikuube Residents, Leaders Protest Appointment of District Land Board Chairperson22 Oct 2021, 19:39 Comments 157 Views Kikube, Uganda Local government Updates
Christopher Nkalu,the Councilo speaker chairing the Council session that approved the district land board Chairperson.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.