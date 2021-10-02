Kikyuusa Town Councilors Decline to Gazette Three Markets

In short
Councilors rejected the other three after they punched holes in information about them, on grounds that they fell short of the requirements. Town Council Speaker Gertrude Namutebi says she couldn’t officiate at the gazetting of the three markets when all required documentation such as the land ownership where they are situated is still unclear.
Kikyuusa Town Councilors Decline to Gazette Three Markets2 Oct 2021, 18:28 Comments 162 Views Local government Politics Business and finance Report
Charles Mpiima, the Town Council LC 3 Vice Chairperson presents a motion for resolution by council. On his left is Joshua Lwegaba, the town clerk
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.